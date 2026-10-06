Indian brokers oppose IRDAI plan to limit insurance commissions

Indian insurance brokers are not thrilled about the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI's) plan to limit commissions for brokers, agents, and banks.

The changes, proposed in late September 2026, are meant to lower costs for people buying insurance, but the Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) says these rules could bring some serious downsides.

Feedback on the proposal is open until October 25.