Indian brokers to enable buying global stocks through GIFT City

Fractional shares, 20% TCS, STT exempt

You can start with just $1 using fractional shares.

Signing up is simple: just finish your KYC online and transfer funds from your Indian bank account.

There are some fees: brokerage is about 0.25%, banks charge 1% to 1.5% for currency conversion, and there's a 20% tax collected at source (TCS).

The good part? Trades via GIFT City skip the usual Securities Transaction Tax (STT), so you save a bit extra on costs.