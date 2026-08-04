Indian chip startups design impressive chips but struggle to commercialize

India's chip market is set to grow fast, from $12.4 billion in 2026 to $17.4 billion by 2031, so these startups are carving out their own corners: AGNIT is building chips for defense and telecom, while Sophrosyne is eyeing medical devices.

Still, finding major customers and getting access to manufacturing remains tough.

Even so, AGNIT has five paid projects on the go, and expects at least two of those to convert into long-term contracts in the next 9-12 months; Sophrosyne is hunting for more funding to get its chips out there.

The drive to build a homegrown chip scene in India is definitely strong, even if the journey's a tough one.