Indian companies are ahead of the curve in AI adoption
Business
Indian companies are outpacing the world in using AI: 40% are already making it a core part of their business, compared to 28% globally.
But here's the catch: only a tiny slice (0% to 4%) actually has deep AI expertise on their teams.
Boost in AI spending expected next year
Nearly all Indian firms expect to spend more on AI next year, and 97% believe it will make them more productive.
Globally, most companies are also upping their AI investments, with about 25% seeing major changes from it.
Major challenges still persist
Even with all this momentum, big challenges remain.
Regulatory demands (39%) and people just not wanting to change (34%) top the list of obstacles for Indian businesses, while costs and tech infrastructure lag behind as smaller worries.