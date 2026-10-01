Indian companies file 55 DRHPs with SEBI in September 2025
Business
September 2025 saw 55 Indian companies file Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) with SEBI, the highest in a year.
Companies with a March 31 fiscal year end were racing to meet the September 30 cutoff, which helps them avoid extra audit hassles and fast-track their IPO plans.
Audit deadlines spark March filing rush
With the IPO market heating up since July, companies wanted to cash in on good market vibes and skip additional paperwork.
As Venkatraghavan S, managing director, equity capital markets, Equirus Capital, put it, getting audits done on time is key if you want your DRHP in before the deadline.
Missing it means more audits and longer waits, so expect another rush in March, for companies filing with September half-year financials.