Indian companies work with lawyers, share ownership details amid sanctions
With global sanctions getting tougher, Indian companies are taking extra steps to avoid trouble.
Many are teaming up with law firms and investigators to make sure they're not accidentally working with anyone on a sanctions list.
Firms like Kroll say businesses are now signing stricter rules and sharing more details about who really owns what, just to stay safe.
Legal teams use United Nations lists
Legal teams like Khaitan & Co and Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan are busier than ever, especially in industries like chemicals and energy.
They're using big public databases (think United Nations lists) plus their own tools to spot risky connections.
All this focus on compliance is making experts in corporate structures and sanctions super valuable, as companies try to keep up with the changing rules.