Prosus gets regulator nod to acquire stake in Navi

The deal comes as a major step in Navi's expansion journey, after raising $100 million from Prosus in August.

The Bengaluru-based company, founded by Sachin Bansal in 2018 after his exit from Flipkart, offers a range of financial services such as digital payments, lending, insurance and mutual funds.

The latest investment is expected to further bolster Navi's position in the digital financial services space.