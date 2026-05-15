Indian crypto platforms Giottus and WazirX launch global futures trading
Business
Indian crypto platforms Giottus and WazirX are shaking things up by launching futures trading, letting users invest in perpetual futures contracts tied to global markets: think US stocks and major commodities.
This move aims to make international trading more accessible for everyday Indian investors, all without the hassle of foreign accounts or tricky remittance rules.
Giottus USDT Perpetuals, WazirX Rupee Futures
Giottus now offers perpetual contracts linked to big names like Tesla, NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon, plus gold, silver, oil, and gas, all tradable with a single USDT wallet.
WazirX has rolled out rupee-based crypto futures with low fees (0.02% maker, 0.04% taker), so users can skip currency conversions and jump straight into the action.