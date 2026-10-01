Indian digital NBFCs' personal loan portfolios up 28% to ₹1.54L/cr
Business
Digital NBFCs are making big moves in India's personal loan scene, with portfolios soaring to ₹1.54 lakh crore by June 2026, a solid 28% jump from last year, according to FACE.
In the first quarter of FY27, they sanctioned loans worth ₹64,656 crore, showing how quickly digital lending is catching on.
Digital NBFCs process 70% personal loans
These lenders now handle 70% of all personal loan approvals and 22% of total value.
The average loan size is up by 15%, hitting ₹18,802 as more people opt for bigger amounts.
Young adults under 35 account for most of the borrowing (58%), while women make up 18% of sanctioned value.
Plus, digital NBFCs are reaching beyond big cities (40% of sanction value went to customers in Tier III cities and beyond), making credit more accessible than ever.