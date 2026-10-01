Indian digital NBFCs' personal loan portfolios up 28% to ₹1.54L/cr

These lenders now handle 70% of all personal loan approvals and 22% of total value.

The average loan size is up by 15%, hitting ₹18,802 as more people opt for bigger amounts.

Young adults under 35 account for most of the borrowing (58%), while women make up 18% of sanctioned value.

Plus, digital NBFCs are reaching beyond big cities (40% of sanction value went to customers in Tier III cities and beyond), making credit more accessible than ever.