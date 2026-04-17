Indian fintechs seek early access to Anthropic's Mythos amid caution

Major firms tested Mythos, sparking concern

So far, only companies like Amazon Web Services, Apple, and JPMorgan Chase have tried out Mythos. Its ability to uncover hidden weaknesses has sparked global concern, and even Scott Bessent called it a big deal.

In India, Razorpay's CEO Harshil Mathur says testing Mythos could help make financial systems safer, while Pine Labs's Amrish Rau thinks it might even push stricter security rules in the industry.