Indian firms expand abroad with 162 outbound M&As worth $18.2B
Business
Indian firms are making big moves abroad, snapping up companies to get their hands on advanced tech, fresh ideas, and new markets.
Instead of just getting bigger at home, they're now using stronger finances and better global deals to grow smarter.
In 2025 alone, Indian companies announced 162 outbound M&As worth $18.2 billion.
Sun Pharma buys Organon for $11.75B
Pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and telecom are leading the charge: think Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion buyout of U.S.-based Organon to boost its specialty medicines and women's health business in more than 140 markets.
Bharti Airtel also upped its stake in Airtel Africa for $2.97 billion.
Experts say these strategic buys aren't just about size. They're about building real capabilities for the future.