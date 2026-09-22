Indian firms hurry IPO filings before SEBI's September deadline
Business
At least 23 Indian companies are in a hurry to launch their IPOs before SEBI's September 30, 2026, deadline, hoping to raise a total of ₹40,775 crore.
If they miss out, they'll need to refile paperwork, meaning more delays and extra hassle.
Credila, Dorf-Ketal plan 5,000cr IPOs each
Credila Financial Services and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India are among the larger IPOs in the pipeline, with plans for ₹5,000 crore IPOs each.
Thanks to SEBI's one-time extension and separate 50% issue-size flexibility, these firms have a bit more breathing room.
As Adeepto Saha, associate partner, Deloitte India, puts it, "A fresh filing would nevertheless add several months to the overall execution timeline," said Saha.