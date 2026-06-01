Indian FMCG firms shift production amid Strait of Hormuz blockage
With tensions rising in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz blocked, big Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) names like Dabur, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, and Emami are shaking up their supply chains.
They're shifting production to India, Egypt, and Turkey, and hunting for safer export routes to keep things moving.
Indian FMCG firms reduce Gulf exposure
Dabur has relocated some manufacturing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to other countries, even though it costs more.
Britannia now makes products for West Asia and North America in Gujarat instead of Oman, dodging the troubled strait.
Tata Consumer Products is sourcing packaging materials from outside the Gulf region.
Emami scaled back operations in the UAE after sales dipped but hopes things will stabilize by June and aims for growth from the second quarter (April-June 2026).