Indian government 10-year bond yield 7.05% as RBI hike expected
Business
Indian government bond yields barely budged on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield at 7.05%.
Markets are on edge as markets largely expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates next month after inflation crept up to 4.82% in August.
RBI sales, Fed hikes pressure investors
The RBI has already made money a bit harder to come by, selling ₹750 billion in bonds and planning another ₹250 billion sale soon.
On top of that, the US Fed just raised its rates again, and oil price swings keep adding pressure, especially since India relies so much on energy imports.
All these factors are making things tricky for investors figuring out their next move.