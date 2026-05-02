Jain will serve a three-year term

Centre appoints Rohit Jain as new RBI Deputy Governor

By Akash Pandey 05:25 pm May 02, 202605:25 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has appointed Rohit Jain as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His three-year term will begin on May 3. Jain is currently an Executive Director at the central bank and will take over from T Rabi Sankar, who recently retired. The allocation of his responsibilities as Deputy Governor is yet to be announced.