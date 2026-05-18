Indian government bond yields at 7.14% amid rising oil prices

India trade deficit widens to $28bn

The U.S.-Iran conflict has pushed Brent crude oil over $110 a barrel, making things pricier everywhere and causing US Treasury yields to jump too.

That's led foreign investors to pull money out of India, which sent the rupee to an all-time low and widened India's trade deficit from $21 billion in March to $28 billion in April, mainly due to costlier oil imports.

Economists say if energy prices stay high, India could face more inflation headaches ahead.