Indian government bonds have steadied after last week's sharp selloff
After a sharp selloff, Indian government bonds have steadied, with the main 2036 bond yield settling around 7.3117%.
Last week saw a big jump in yields as investors reacted to global uncertainty and rising inflation at home, but things seem calmer now as everyone waits to see what happens next with interest rates.
Indian markets await RBI tightening signal
A selloff in US Treasuries, basically the US government's bonds, sparked much of the action here, as higher US yields and talk of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve made global investors nervous.
Meanwhile, India's own inflation has gone above the RBI's comfort zone, so people are expecting another rate hike soon.
All eyes are on whether the RBI signals a prolonged tightening cycle.