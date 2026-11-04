Indian government bonds rally as 2036 yield falls to 7.1880%

Indian government bonds are on a winning streak, seeing their biggest rally since April.

The main reason? Oil prices dropped after the US midterm elections, which is great news for India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer.

This helped push the benchmark 6.94% 2036 bond yield down more than 11 basis points to 7.1880%, with its three-day fall to about 22 bps, which could limit further tightening.