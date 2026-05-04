Indian government bonds rise as polls favor Narendra Modi's BJP
Business
Indian government bonds are getting a boost, as early election results in West Bengal and other states lean toward Prime Minister Modi's BJP-led coalition.
This has lifted investor confidence, sending bond yields down and making the market feel a bit more stable.
Indian markets rebound, swap rates drop
After the holiday break, Indian markets bounced back with lower overnight swap rates, thanks in part to calmer oil prices.
Since India relies so much on oil imports, this helps ease inflation worries and keeps things steady for now.