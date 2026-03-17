Indian government bonds under pressure as yields climb

When bond yields rise, it usually means higher interest rates on loans and mortgages, so borrowing money could get more expensive. Plus, with oil prices up over 40% since the Middle East conflict began, India, a major crude importer, faces extra inflation risks that can impact everything from fuel to food prices.

What next?

States are set to sell a record ₹584.20 trillion in debt, partly because global oil supplies have been squeezed by tensions near the Strait of Hormuz.

To keep things steady, the Reserve Bank of India is stepping in with special measures to manage cash flow in banks, moves that everyone's watching closely as the situation unfolds.