Indian government boosts National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to ₹60,000cr

NIIF manages ₹40,000cr, returns near ₹12,000cr

NIIF helps attract private and global investors into key areas like transport, energy, urban spaces, e-mobility, and digital tech.

With ₹40,000 crore already managed and strong backing from major international players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and CPP Investments, NIIF has shown it can deliver results, returning close to ₹12,000 crore to investors so far.

This new funding should help NIIF drive even bigger changes across India's infrastructure scene.