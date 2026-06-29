Indian government boosts National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to ₹60,000cr
The Indian government just boosted its investment in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) by another ₹30,000 crore, bringing the total to ₹60,000 crore.
This big move is all about speeding up infrastructure projects, creating more jobs, and pushing forward India's long-term growth plans for 2047.
NIIF manages ₹40,000cr, returns near ₹12,000cr
NIIF helps attract private and global investors into key areas like transport, energy, urban spaces, e-mobility, and digital tech.
With ₹40,000 crore already managed and strong backing from major international players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and CPP Investments, NIIF has shown it can deliver results, returning close to ₹12,000 crore to investors so far.
This new funding should help NIIF drive even bigger changes across India's infrastructure scene.