Indian government caps ATF at ₹115 per liter in Delhi

Voluntary scheme requires exclusive ATF purchases

This scheme is voluntary and runs for up to three years, or until the advance amount is fully recovered, whichever is earlier.

Prices are fixed but vary a bit depending on the city: ₹114.50 in Mumbai and ₹139 in Chennai.

Airlines joining in have to buy all their ATF from these oil companies.

If oil companies lose money on this deal, they'll be compensated; if they make extra profit due to global price drops, that money goes back into the Consolidated Fund of India.