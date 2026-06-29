Indian government doubles NIIF backing to 60,000 cr total
The government just doubled down on India's infrastructure game, approving an extra ₹30,000 crore for the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
With this move, the total government backing hits ₹60,000 crore.
The NIIF is all about speeding up projects in roads, energy, cities, digital tech, and e-mobility, plus it's already returned ₹12,000 crore to investors by exiting older projects.
NIIF to launch Infrastructure Fund II
This new cash will launch NIIF Infrastructure Fund II with a target corpus of nearly ₹30,000 crore. The spotlight is on transportation upgrades, cleaner mobility options, urban infrastructure, and more sustainable energy.
Big global players like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Temasek are existing NIIF investors.
The hope is these investments will create jobs and help push India closer to its 2047 development goals.