Indian government doubles NIIF backing to 60,000 cr total Business Jun 29, 2026

The government just doubled down on India's infrastructure game, approving an extra ₹30,000 crore for the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

With this move, the total government backing hits ₹60,000 crore.

The NIIF is all about speeding up projects in roads, energy, cities, digital tech, and e-mobility, plus it's already returned ₹12,000 crore to investors by exiting older projects.