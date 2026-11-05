Indian government lowers IndiaAI mission minimum capacity requirement to 512

Big update: The Indian government just made it easier for companies to join its IndiaAI Mission by lowering the minimum capacity requirement from 1,000 to 512 GPUs or TPUs or other hardware used for AI workloads at a single data center location in India.

This move is meant to help speed up the purchase of 10,000 GPUs, even as chip prices keep climbing.

Still, some industry executives are uneasy about possible issues down the line, like unclear usage commitments and vendors playing with prices.