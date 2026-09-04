Indian government plans AI automation to speed registrations, aid MSMEs
Big changes are coming to how companies operate in India.
The government wants to cut registration times from 10-15 days to possibly within hours, and closing a business should get much simpler too.
They're bringing in automation and AI so that small businesses, especially MSMEs, spend less time on paperwork and more time growing.
Ministry targets MCA21 and compliance upgrades
The ministry has picked five main areas for an upgrade: making the MCA21 portal smoother, using more tech for compliance, improving how platforms share data, merging forms together, and adjusting rules based on company size and risk.
Some reforms (like easing up on smaller firms) could roll out without waiting for Parliament.
The goal? Help Indian businesses thrive as the country aims for developed-economy status by 2047.