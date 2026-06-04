Indian government plans rules to standardize edible oil pack sizes
Business
The Indian government is planning new rules to standardize the sizes of edible oil packs, so you won't have to deal with confusing options like 850 milliliters or 950 milliliters anymore.
The goal? To help everyone quickly check prices and see which brand actually gives the best value per liter.
Edible oil makers back standardization
Edible oil makers are on board, saying this change will make shopping clearer and build more trust with buyers.
Vivek Puri from Puri Oil Mills even mentioned it'll help people make smarter choices.
The official notification is still in the works, but this shift should lead to a fairer and more transparent market for everyone.