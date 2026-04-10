Indian government proposes boosting domestic lithium and nickel processing
Business
India is proposing a policy to ramp up processing of key minerals like nickel and lithium (think the stuff that powers electric vehicles, or EVs, and batteries).
The big idea? Cut down on imports and build a reliable local supply chain, so the country isn't left behind.
Policy pushes exploration refining battery recycling
The government wants to explore more lithium reserves at home and make international deals to secure supplies.
There will be major investment in building up refining facilities, with both public and private sectors pitching in.
Plus, the policy will encourage private companies to search for surface minerals, while also pushing India to catch up with countries like China and the European Union when it comes to recycling old batteries for valuable materials.