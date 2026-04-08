Indian government raises LPG allocation to 70% of pre-March 2026
The government just bumped up LPG supplies for major industries (think pharmaceuticals, food, polymers, and agriculture) to 70% of what they used to get before March 2026.
This is a move to help these sectors bounce back from recent supply chain hiccups caused by the West Asia conflict.
The allocation is subject to an overall sectoral limit of 0.2 thousand tons per day, but it's still a big step up from earlier limits.
Up-to 10% LPG for PNG-linked states
States that hit certain reform goals with piped natural gas (PNG) can score an extra up to 10% in LPG allocation.
The catch? Industries need to sign up with oil marketing companies and actually apply for PNG to get the bonus.
There are exceptions for places that truly can't switch from LPG, keeping things flexible as India tries to smooth out energy shortages and encourage cleaner fuel use.