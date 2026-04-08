Indian government raises LPG allocation to 70% of pre-March 2026 Business Apr 08, 2026

The government just bumped up LPG supplies for major industries (think pharmaceuticals, food, polymers, and agriculture) to 70% of what they used to get before March 2026.

This is a move to help these sectors bounce back from recent supply chain hiccups caused by the West Asia conflict.

The allocation is subject to an overall sectoral limit of 0.2 thousand tons per day, but it's still a big step up from earlier limits.