Rajasthan pitches itself as semiconductor manufacturing hub
What's the story
The central government and the Rajasthan state administration have pitched the state as a prime destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized Rajasthan's potential to become a major electronics manufacturing hub. He said that in the last two years, groundwork has been laid for nearly 450 factories, with 75 approved under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in just one year.
Cluster development
Semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi
Rajasthan has already established its first semiconductor cluster in Bhiwadi, which spans 50 acres and can produce around six crore chips annually. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the state has received investment proposals worth over ₹1,200 crore from some 20 companies. He also highlighted that India is among a handful of countries producing semiconductors and that the India Semiconductor Mission is progressing rapidly with an incentive package exceeding ₹76,000 crore.
Policy initiatives
Silicon Valley of Rajasthan
Underlining the state's "triple-S" advantage of silica, skill, and solar, Sharma said Rajasthan has a dedicated semiconductor policy and other industrial policies to create a strong ecosystem for the sector. Financial incentives such as capital subsidies and interest subventions are also being offered. Areas like the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial belt and Kankani are being developed into the "Silicon Valley of Rajasthan," providing integrated facilities for chip design, electronics manufacturing, and system development.