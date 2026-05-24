Rajasthan has already established its first semiconductor cluster

Rajasthan pitches itself as semiconductor manufacturing hub

By Akash Pandey 02:48 pm May 24, 202602:48 pm

What's the story

The central government and the Rajasthan state administration have pitched the state as a prime destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized Rajasthan's potential to become a major electronics manufacturing hub. He said that in the last two years, groundwork has been laid for nearly 450 factories, with 75 approved under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) in just one year.