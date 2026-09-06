Why Modi government sold 4,000 tons of buffer onions
What's the story
The Indian government has sold nearly 4,000 tons of buffer onions in 17 cities over the last 10 days. The move is part of a subsidized sale strategy to bring down the skyrocketing prices. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said this today. The onions are being sold at a subsidized rate of ₹35 per kg in select price-sensitive cities across India.
Transportation
NCCF and Nafed are managing the buffer stock
The government agencies NCCF and Nafed are sitting on a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tons of onion for 2026.
These agencies are moving the stored onions in bulk from producing states to consuming centers, either by a dedicated rail rake called "Kanda Express" or by trucks.
This is part of their retail intervention aimed at cooling prices.
Price impact
Slight price relief for consumers
Khare said the distribution of buffer onions has provided some relief to consumers as prices have fallen slightly.
She also noted that the quality of government's buffer stock was comparable in size and quality to what private traders were selling.
However, she did mention that the rabi onion crop, usually stored for later release in the year, had suffered some damage during harvesting due to untimely rains.
Sales update
NCCF's retail intervention
NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said their federation alone has sold 1,500 tons of buffer onion so far.
She added that the focus is on retail and selling at ₹35 per kg.
Several state governments have expressed interest in this scheme with NCCF collaborating with a few states to sell through its stores, mobile vans, cooperative societies and other platforms identified by local administrations.