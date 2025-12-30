Indian government to borrow ₹3.84L crore via treasury bills
What's the story
The Indian government has announced plans to borrow ₹3.84 lakh crore through short-term treasury bills in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The move is aimed at meeting short-term funding requirements, with weekly auctions planned between ₹29,000 crore and ₹35,000 crore. This amount is lower than last year's borrowing for the same period by about ₹10,000 crore.
Auction details
Auction calendar and flexibility in treasury bills
The government has released an auction calendar for treasury bills worth ₹2.47 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, ending December 31, 2025. The finance ministry has clarified that it will work with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to adjust both the amount and timing of these auctions as per market conditions and other factors.