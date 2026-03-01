Indian government to borrow 8.2L/cr in 1st half of 2026-27

Centre spreads borrowing over 26 weeks

Instead of borrowing a huge chunk all at once, the center will spread out its loans over 26 weeks, with each batch ranging from ₹28,000-₹34,000 crore.

This move comes after a recent jump in government bond yields and aims to keep things stable for investors.

Plus, there's a green twist: ₹15,000 crore worth of green bonds are on the table this time, showing a push toward more eco-friendly financing options.