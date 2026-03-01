Indian government to borrow 8.2L/cr in 1st half of 2026-27
Business
The Indian government is planning to borrow ₹8.2 lakh crore in the first half of 2026-27, which is about half of its revised yearly target.
The original borrowing goal was higher, but it got trimmed down to help steady the bond market as global issues, like tensions in West Asia, continue.
Centre spreads borrowing over 26 weeks
Instead of borrowing a huge chunk all at once, the center will spread out its loans over 26 weeks, with each batch ranging from ₹28,000-₹34,000 crore.
This move comes after a recent jump in government bond yields and aims to keep things stable for investors.
Plus, there's a green twist: ₹15,000 crore worth of green bonds are on the table this time, showing a push toward more eco-friendly financing options.