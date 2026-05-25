Indian government to relaunch IIP next week with 2022-23 base
India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is about to get a fresh makeover.
Starting next week, the government will roll out a new version with an updated base year, more sectors, and smarter ways to track how industries are actually doing.
The goal? To make sure the numbers reflect what's really happening in today's economy.
IIP adopts chain-based weights, tracks renewables
The IIP will now use 2022-23 as its base year (instead of 2011-12), so it'll be way more relevant to current times.
They're also switching to a chain-based approach that updates weights every year, meaning the data stays flexible and up-to-date.
Expect renewable power generation tracked separately and added utilities like gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management in the mix.
Plus, there'll be better tracking of India's shift toward clean energy and important minerals.
Down the road, they plan to adjust for inflation and release seasonally adjusted data too, making it easier for everyone (even nonexperts) to spot real trends without all the noise.