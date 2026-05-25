Indian government to relaunch IIP next week with 2022-23 base

IIP adopts chain-based weights, tracks renewables

The IIP will now use 2022-23 as its base year (instead of 2011-12), so it'll be way more relevant to current times.

They're also switching to a chain-based approach that updates weights every year, meaning the data stays flexible and up-to-date.

Expect renewable power generation tracked separately and added utilities like gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management in the mix.

Plus, there'll be better tracking of India's shift toward clean energy and important minerals.

Down the road, they plan to adjust for inflation and release seasonally adjusted data too, making it easier for everyone (even nonexperts) to spot real trends without all the noise.