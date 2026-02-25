Indian IT firms face AI disruption challenges Business Feb 25, 2026

Big moves in AI by US tech giants could seriously shake up the global IT world, especially for Indian companies.

Arvind Sanger from Geosphere Capital calls AI a game-changer, but points out it could hurt traditional business models that rely on huge teams and steady pricing.

With clients pushing for lower costs and less need for manpower, Indian IT firms are feeling the pressure to adapt fast.