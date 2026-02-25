Indian IT firms face AI disruption challenges
Business
Big moves in AI by US tech giants could seriously shake up the global IT world, especially for Indian companies.
Arvind Sanger from Geosphere Capital calls AI a game-changer, but points out it could hurt traditional business models that rely on huge teams and steady pricing.
With clients pushing for lower costs and less need for manpower, Indian IT firms are feeling the pressure to adapt fast.
Rethinking business models and revenue streams
Sanger says it's not just about using new tech—it's about rethinking how these companies work and make money.
Some firms might find their footing in the AI space, but overall, the industry faces tough changes ahead.
As he puts it, companies will need to redesign pricing models and rethink business models and revenue streams.