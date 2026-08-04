Indian IT firms pivot to $1 million-$20 million short-term contracts amid AI

These smaller deals aren't just keeping the lights on, they're actually helping boost profits and make revenue more predictable.

Plus, experts say this approach helps IT firms stay flexible and closer to what clients really need right now.

As Sandeep Gogia, MD, Tech & Digital, Equirus Capital, puts it, "AI is compressing the value of traditional effort-based work, while clients remain reluctant to commit immediately to large, multi-year transformation programs. IT companies are therefore pursuing more pilots, discovery engagements, implementation modules and short-cycle projects to protect growth and establish themselves within emerging AI budgets," said Gogia.