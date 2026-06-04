Indian IT firms tap GCCs for AI deals

India's leading IT services companies, including Infosys , Cognizant, HCLTech and Hexaware Technologies are focusing on Global Capability Centers (GCC) to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The GCC market in India is expected to be worth $90-100 billion by 2026 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% to reach $20-25 billion by 2030.

Market shift Evolving model of GCCs Traditionally, IT companies assisted multinational clients in establishing local captives by providing support functions, talent supply, and consulting services. However, this model is now evolving into an ongoing partnership where MNC clients want to co-develop agentic AI solutions and products. Sailaja Josyula of Cognizant said that GCC-related work is becoming a major part of "large-deal conversations," adding that as GCCs take on product lines and critical operations instead of support functions, the engagements get larger and more strategic.

Innovative strategies HCLTech's approach to GCCs HCLTech has adopted a flexible model that emphasizes co-innovation partnerships. The company's Global GCC Practice Head, Kiran Babu Cherukuri, said nearly half of all GCCs set up since FY2021 have been leveraging AI from inception. He stressed that providers must lead with AI-led models for green field and brown field GCCs, along with platform-based offerings and integrated service lines.

Advertisement

Strategic partnerships IT firms' growing focus on GCCs In November 2025, Infosys launched its "AI-first GCC model" to provide co-innovation solutions through Infosys AI Agentic Foundry and Infosys Topaz. The company has over 100 engagements with local GCC entities across industries. Meanwhile, HCLTech boasts over 250 GCC clients including Evernorth Health Services, Western Union, and Optum. Hexaware has already built and operated about 35 GCCs as part of its focus on this category.

Advertisement

Talent acquisition Challenges in the GCC space Shalini Pillay from KPMG said many GCCs have over-hired AI and data talent in their rush to adopt AI. She suggested companies should consider whether they need to do everything themselves or work with third parties. Despite popular belief, GCCs continue to outsource technology talent from IT firms, especially during setup and for specialist or surge capacity roles.