Indian IT stocks bleed in February; Infosys, Wipro lead losses
Business
The Nifty IT index fell sharply this month, wiping out over ₹6.4 lakh crore in market value.
Big names like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro all took a hit.
AI disruption fears are shaking up the Indian IT sector
AI disruption fears are shaking up the Indian IT sector, making investors nervous about the future of these tech giants.
Still, analysts at CLSA think the panic might be overblown and see hope for a recovery later.
CLSA still favors Infosys and Tech Mahindra among the big players
Some major IT stocks fell in February 2026, including Infosys and Wipro; HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra weren't far behind.
Despite all the red, CLSA still favors Infosys and Tech Mahindra among the big players.