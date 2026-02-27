Before taking a loan, read this

Navigating the world of loans can be tricky, especially for first-time borrowers in India. With so many options available, knowing the right way to approach borrowing can make a huge difference in your financial health. This article provides practical tips to help you make informed decisions and avoid common pitfalls. Whether you're looking for a personal loan or planning to finance a home, these insights can help you borrow wisely.

Tip 1 Understand your credit score Your credit score is a key factor that determines your eligibility for a loan and the interest rate you will be charged. In India, credit scores range from 300 to 900, with scores above 750 generally considered good. Check your score before applying for a loan and ensure it is healthy by paying off debts on time and not maxing out credit limits.

Tip 2 Compare interest rates Interest rates on loans can vary significantly from lender to lender. It is important to compare rates from different banks and financial institutions before making a decision. Even a small difference in interest rates can lead to a huge difference in the total amount you pay over the tenure of the loan. Use online calculators to estimate monthly EMI based on different interest rates.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Read loan agreements carefully Before signing any loan agreement, make sure you read all the terms and conditions carefully. Pay special attention to clauses related to prepayment penalties, processing fees, and other hidden charges that may increase your borrowing cost. Understanding these details will help you avoid surprises later on.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Plan your repayment strategy Having a clear repayment plan is essential when taking out a loan. Calculate how much of your monthly income will go towards EMIs without straining your finances too much or compromising on other expenses like savings or investments. Consider setting up automatic payments from your bank account to ensure timely repayments.