Indian logistics firms line up IPOs to raise 8,000-9,000cr
Big moves are happening in India's logistics world: Horizon Industrial Parks, Leap India, and Shiprocket are all set to hit the stock market, with the broader group of logistics firms in the IPO pipeline aiming to raise up to ₹8,000-9,000 crore through IPOs.
This fresh funding is meant to help them keep up with booming e-commerce and manufacturing needs as demand for speedy deliveries keeps rising.
Horizon Industrial Parks plans 2,600cr IPO
Horizon Industrial Parks is kicking things off with a ₹2,600 crore IPO, while Leap India and Shiprocket are each targeting around ₹2,400 crore.
Others like Skyways Air Services and CJ Darcl Logistics have their own plans in the works too.
Still, investors are treading carefully after some mixed results from previous listings.
As Dharmesh Mehta of DAM Capital Advisors puts it, "Achieving India's projected growth trajectory will be difficult without a meaningful scale up of the logistics eco system, which in turn requires access to growth capital."