Indian market rebounds after 4-day slide as Nifty tops 22,700
Business
After four days of losses, the Indian stock market finally bounced back on Monday, October 26, 2026.
The Nifty closed above 22,700 with a 0.68% gain, and the Sensex jumped by 482.92 points.
A late surge, mainly in pharma, metal, and oil and gas stocks, helped turn things around despite a slow start caused by global jitters.
Midcap smallcap rally as rupee dips
Midcap and smallcap indexes also saw solid gains of 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.
Except FMCG, media, and consumer durables, while most others finished strong.
Apollo Micro Systems stood out with a 10% jump after reporting good results.
Meanwhile, the rupee dipped slightly against the US dollar as investors played it safe ahead of key US Federal Reserve updates.