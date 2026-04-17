Indian markets barely moved on Friday ahead of U.S.-Iran talks

Trump hints, Lebanon-Israel ceasefire move markets

World news had a big impact: US President Trump hinted at progress in the Iran conflict, and a Lebanon-Israel ceasefire was announced.

While Wall Street saw small gains, Asian markets were all over the place: Japan's Nikkei dropped, South Korea's Kospi dropped, and China's CSI 300 dropped.

Even oil and gold prices slipped slightly as everyone waited to see what happens next on the global stage.