Indian markets inch up as 7-day losing streak ends

Physicswallah jumps 15.7% and rupee slips

While most stocks stayed quiet, edtech company Physicswallah jumped 15.7% after announcing it will work with non-bank lenders for student loans, a fresh move that got investors excited even in a shaky market.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped slightly against the dollar as everyone waits to see what steps the Reserve Bank of India will take tomorrow to steady things amid rising inflation and global tension.