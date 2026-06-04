Indian markets inch up as 7-day losing streak ends
Business
Indian stock markets barely moved on Thursday, with the Sensex up just 13.84 points and Nifty gaining 10.95 points.
This ends a seven-day losing streak, as investors remain cautious thanks to global uncertainties and inflation fears.
Physicswallah jumps 15.7% and rupee slips
While most stocks stayed quiet, edtech company Physicswallah jumped 15.7% after announcing it will work with non-bank lenders for student loans, a fresh move that got investors excited even in a shaky market.
Meanwhile, the rupee slipped slightly against the dollar as everyone waits to see what steps the Reserve Bank of India will take tomorrow to steady things amid rising inflation and global tension.