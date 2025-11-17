Indian markets open flat as Sensex, Nifty stay near record highs

What's driving the mood?

Experts say a potential India-US trade deal could give markets an extra boost.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar points out that Q2 net profits jumped 10.8%, with discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, expected to lead earnings growth in Q3, hinting at more growth ahead.

Even though foreign investors sold off nearly ₹5,000 crore recently, domestic investors stepped up and bought over ₹8,600 crore—helping keep things upbeat.

If foreign investors start buying again, some believe Nifty could hit fresh highs soon.