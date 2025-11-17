Next Article
Indian markets open flat as Sensex, Nifty stay near record highs
Business
India's stock markets started the week mostly steady, with both Sensex and Nifty opening flat.
This calm vibe comes from lower retail inflation and solid company earnings, keeping investors feeling positive.
What's driving the mood?
Experts say a potential India-US trade deal could give markets an extra boost.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar points out that Q2 net profits jumped 10.8%, with discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, expected to lead earnings growth in Q3, hinting at more growth ahead.
Even though foreign investors sold off nearly ₹5,000 crore recently, domestic investors stepped up and bought over ₹8,600 crore—helping keep things upbeat.
If foreign investors start buying again, some believe Nifty could hit fresh highs soon.