Indian markets open lower Thursday as Sensex falls 452 points
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough start this Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 452 points and Nifty falling by 123.
Even the GIFT Nifty barely budged, showing just a tiny dip.
This slump matches what's happening around the world: markets everywhere are feeling the pressure.
Geopolitics and oil drive market volatility
Global indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's market also took big hits, thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices.
Experts say foreign investors pulling out and unresolved conflicts in West Asia are making things tough for Indian stocks.
According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, these challenges are keeping markets volatile, so don't expect things to settle down just yet.