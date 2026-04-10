Indian markets poised higher as GIFT Nifty hints 60-point gain

Asian markets gain amid Mideast tensions

Across Asia, markets are showing gains: South Korea's Kospi is up nearly 2% and Japan's Nikkei has climbed 1.5%.

Still, there's some caution in the air because of ongoing tensions in the Middle East and talk of possible peace deals.

Even with these concerns, investor confidence seems steady: Sensex companies together now have a market cap of ₹4,44,68,010.