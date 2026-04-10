Indian markets poised higher as GIFT Nifty hints 60-point gain
Business
Looks like the Indian stock market is set to open higher this Friday, with the GIFT Nifty hinting at a 60-point (0.25%) jump.
Nifty futures are hovering near 23,944.
On the global front, oil prices are climbing too: Brent crude is at $96.75 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate has reached $98.91.
Asian markets gain amid Mideast tensions
Across Asia, markets are showing gains: South Korea's Kospi is up nearly 2% and Japan's Nikkei has climbed 1.5%.
Still, there's some caution in the air because of ongoing tensions in the Middle East and talk of possible peace deals.
Even with these concerns, investor confidence seems steady: Sensex companies together now have a market cap of ₹4,44,68,010.