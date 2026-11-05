Indian markets rally after Democrats's sweeping win and Brent plunge

On November 4, foreign investors poured ₹7,284 crore into Indian stocks, the biggest single-day buy since October 28, 2025, helping steady markets that had been shaky lately.

The US election results also lifted global stock markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by over 1%.

Experts like Ankita Pathak remain optimistic about equities going forward, even as they keep an eye on possible geopolitical risks and more scrutiny on power costs, grid strain, and permitting tied to America's artificial intelligence/data-centre buildout.