Indian markets rally after Trump Iran remark, Nifty tops 24,000
Business
The Indian stock market had a strong Monday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,000 in recent sessions, up 1.32% to hit 24,031.70.
The Sensex also jumped by 1.42%.
This rally came after US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that a peace deal with Iran was "largely negotiated," which helped cool global tensions and sent crude oil prices down.
Indian Bank Nifty surges 2.29%
Banking stocks led the charge: Bank Nifty surged 2.29%, thanks to big buys in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, while PSU banks climbed even higher at 3.10%.
Other sectors like Auto and Realty also saw gains (though FMCG lagged).
Mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose too, showing investors were feeling upbeat across the board as hopes grew for better global conditions ahead.