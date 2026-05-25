Indian markets rally after Trump Iran remark, Nifty tops 24,000 Business May 25, 2026

The Indian stock market had a strong Monday, with the Nifty 50 closing above 24,000 in recent sessions, up 1.32% to hit 24,031.70.

The Sensex also jumped by 1.42%.

This rally came after US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that a peace deal with Iran was "largely negotiated," which helped cool global tensions and sent crude oil prices down.