Indian markets rally as Nifty tops 24,300, Sensex crosses 78,700
Big day for the markets: Nifty 50 opened above 24,300 on Thursday, landing at 24,378.05.
This jump was thanks to cheaper crude oil (down nearly 10% to $94 a barrel) and positive vibes from a Democratic win in the US midterms.
Sensex also joined the party, shooting up over 1,400 points to cross 78,700.
Foreign inflows total ₹20,834 cr
Shriram Finance topped the charts with a solid 6.35% gain, followed by IndiGo climbing 5.39%.
Apollo Hospitals wasn't as lucky and dropped by 2.19%.
The rally got an extra boost from foreign investors pouring in ₹20,834 crore over four days.
Everyone's feeling upbeat about possible pro-growth policies ahead.
Markets monitor US Iran tensions
Markets are still riding high on optimism but keeping an eye on global politics, especially U.S.-Iran relations and oil prices, which could shake things up.
For now, though, investors seem hopeful that long-term capital gains tax may be revised in the upcoming Union Budget.