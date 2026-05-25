Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps over 1,000 points

Suzlon Energy jumps 6%

Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd were among the top winners.

Suzlon Energy shot up 6% after strong results; Petronet LNG climbed nearly 4% thanks to a big order win.

On the flip side, Bank of India slipped about 5% after reporting lower profits.

Meanwhile, the rupee kept its winning streak against the US dollar for a third day: another sign investors are feeling good about India's economic outlook right now.