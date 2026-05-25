Indian markets rally as Sensex jumps over 1,000 points
Business
Big day for Indian markets: Sensex jumped over 1,000 points to close at 76,489, while Nifty finished above 24,000.
The Nifty Bank index also stood out with a solid 2% gain. Overall vibes on the market floor were upbeat.
Suzlon Energy jumps 6%
Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd were among the top winners.
Suzlon Energy shot up 6% after strong results; Petronet LNG climbed nearly 4% thanks to a big order win.
On the flip side, Bank of India slipped about 5% after reporting lower profits.
Meanwhile, the rupee kept its winning streak against the US dollar for a third day: another sign investors are feeling good about India's economic outlook right now.