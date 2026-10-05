Indian markets rebound as domestic investors lift Sensex 473 points

While foreign investors kept selling, offloading nearly ₹4,699.14 crore just today, domestic investors stepped in with even bigger buys and helped steady things.

The Nifty Bank and Midcap indices also moved up.

Some stocks like ITC and MOIL saw nice boosts after good news, but others like HCLTech and DMart slipped.

All in all, it was a mixed day across sectors, but showed how local investors are keeping the market resilient.