Indian markets rebound as domestic investors lift Sensex 473 points
Business
After four straight days of losses, the Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Monday.
The Sensex jumped 473 points to close at 72,383 and the Nifty rose 134 points to end at 22,556.
Big names like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and ITC helped drive these gains, thanks mostly to strong buying from domestic investors.
Domestic buying offsets foreign ₹4,699.14 cr
While foreign investors kept selling, offloading nearly ₹4,699.14 crore just today, domestic investors stepped in with even bigger buys and helped steady things.
The Nifty Bank and Midcap indices also moved up.
Some stocks like ITC and MOIL saw nice boosts after good news, but others like HCLTech and DMart slipped.
All in all, it was a mixed day across sectors, but showed how local investors are keeping the market resilient.